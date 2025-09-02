Trump says follows steps by Moscow, Kiev, promises to take action soon

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he is closely monitoring actions by Moscow and Kiev regarding the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and promised to take certain measures in the coming days.

"We’re going to see what they do and what happens. I’m watching it very closely," the US president told reporters at the White House. Trump also mentioned possible consequences if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not meet with Vladimir Zelensky, assuring that such consequences would definitely follow.

"I have learned things that will be very interesting. I think in the next few days, we'll find out," Trump said, hinting at potential US moves. Referring to the conflict in Ukraine, he added: "I want to see it end."

In an interview with The Daily Caller published on August 30, Trump expressed confidence that a trilateral summit involving Russia, the US, and Ukraine would eventually take place, though he admitted uncertainty over whether the Russian leader would meet with Zelensky.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on August 27 that "the Russian side remains committed to resolving the Ukrainian conflict, primarily through political and diplomatic means." He added that such an approach "requires reciprocity on the part of Ukraine."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also stated that Moscow is ready for negotiations on Ukraine in any format, provided the talks are "honest and do not boil down to dragging the US into Europe's militaristic campaign." He stressed that while no meeting between Putin and Zelensky is currently planned, the Russian president will be ready for it "when the necessary agenda presents itself."