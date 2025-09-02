Republika Srpska elects new government headed by Savo Minic

BELGRADE, September 2. /TASS/. The Parliament of the Republika Srpska, an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, has approved a new government headed by Savo Minic, with 50 lawmakers voting in favor of the cabinet’s composition.

At a press conference following the parliamentary session, Minic announced that the government’s first meeting would be held in Banja Luka, while future sessions would take place in other municipalities across the Republika Srpska. "I would like to thank the lawmakers who supported the selection of this government. We have a lot of hard work ahead of us, and I believe we will achieve our main goals in cooperation with our social partners and everyone interested in the development of the Republika Srpska," he said. The new prime minister also emphasized that the ministers will be required to submit a 100-day action plan and guarantee its implementation in writing.

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik congratulated Minic and his cabinet on their approval. "I congratulate Savo Minic on his election as chairman of the government. Minic is one of the best candidates for this position, a person who will get to work and try to address all the problems that exist in the Republika Srpska. I want him to propose a new budget in the near future. Minic is a man of the people, he knows both the local communities and the entire republic very well," Dodik said.