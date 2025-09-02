SCO development of no concern to Trump

NEW YORK, September 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he is not concerned about closer cooperation among members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), particularly between Russia and China.

"I'm not concerned at all," he told radio host Scott Jennings in response to a related question.

Trump emphasized that the US has "the strongest military in the world." "They [Russia and China] would never use their military on us, believe me, that would be the worst thing they could ever do," the president added.

The SCO summit took place in Tianjin on August 31-September 1, bringing together leaders from more than 20 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as representatives from ten international organizations. Fifteen new cooperation agreements were signed during the event.