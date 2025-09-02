Trump says not done working to stop bloodshed in Ukraine

NEW YORK, September 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he's not giving up in his efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

"We will be doing something to help people live," he told radio host Scott Jennings in an interview, without specifying what steps he plans to take.

Trump again described the conflict in Ukraine as a "war that makes no sense," adding that it "would never have started" if he had been president in 2022. He also said he was "very disappointed" in Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he "always had a great relationship."

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK journalists, in response to harsh statements made by Western politicians against Putin, that Trump’s efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis "cannot be overestimated," and that Russia is grateful to him for these efforts.