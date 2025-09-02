Serbia, Russia agree to jointly resolve issue of US sanctions against NIS — Vucic

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Beijing that the two countries reached an agreement to jointly resolve the issue of US sanctions against Serbia’s oil major NIS.

"Third was the issue of sanctions against NIS, we agreed to work together so that we could save this important company and its operations. We do not want to steal anything from anyone and we will not carry out any nationalization. We hope that big players will be able to agree on this issue," Vucic told Serbian media outlets following the meeting.

On January 10, the US Treasury Department added Gazprom Neft, its CEO Alexander Dyukov, and more than 20 subsidiaries, including NIS, to the sanctions list.

NIS is one of the largest vertically integrated energy systems in Southeastern Europe. Its majority shareholders are Gazprom Neft (44.85% of shares), Gazprom (11.3%), and Serbia (29.87%). On August 27, the Serbian Energy Ministry reported that Belgrade had secured the sixth deferment of US sanctions against NIS for 30 days.