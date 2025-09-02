Serbia firmly against anti-Russian sanctions — president

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Despite facing significant pressure since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, Serbia has stayed firm that it will not impose sanctions on Russia, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said during a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

"Since the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis, Serbia has been in a very difficult situation and under great pressure. Despite this, we have managed to maintain our principled position and defend Serbia’s independence. Today, we are the only country in Europe that has not introduced [anti-Russian] sanctions," Vucic emphasized.

Former Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party Milos Vucevic earlier told TASS that Belgrade’s refusal to join anti-Russian sanctions is one of the main reasons behind the strong external pressure on Serbia. "Belgrade is paying a high price for pursuing its sovereign policy," he said.

Following the start of the special military operation, Vucic, in an address to the nation after a Security Council meeting, stated that Serbia supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity but will not impose sanctions on Russia. He stressed that Serbia regards both Russia and Ukraine as brotherly nations and deeply regrets the ongoing conflict. Vucic also expressed readiness to provide humanitarian aid to Kiev.