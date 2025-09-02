China appreciates trilateral projects with Russia, Mongolia — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Beijing places great importance on trilateral trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian projects with Russia and Mongolia, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"Trade, economic, scientific, technological, environmental, cultural and humanitarian cooperation has given a new impetus to trilateral cooperation," he noted at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh of Mongolia. "It’s also about key joint projects related to the establishment of the China - Mongolia - Russia economic corridor. China appreciates it a lot," Xi added.

Beijing is ready to enhance mutual political trust with Russia and Mongolia, the Chinese leader emphasized.

He noted that the meeting provided the parties with the opportunity to sum up some results and make plans for future cooperation.