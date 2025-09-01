UN allocates $5 mln to help victims of devastating earthquake in Afghanistan

UN, September 2. /TASS/. The United Nations has allocated $5 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help victims of the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan, where over 800 people were killed and some 2,800 injured, the organization’s press office said in a statement.

According to the statement, "an emergency appeal is being developed by the United Nations and our partners, and an initial $5 million from the UN's emergency fund CERF has been released."

"The United Nations in Afghanistan will spare no effort to assist people, but current humanitarian funding is insufficient to address the needs," the statement said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres pledged on Monday to "spare no effort" in helping those affected.

"I stand in full solidarity with the people of Afghanistan after the devastating earthquake that hit the country…," he stated. "I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. The UN team in Afghanistan is mobilized and will spare no effort to assist those in need in the affected areas."

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush mountains in Afghanistan on August 31. The epicenter was located 27 kilometers southwest of the city of Asadabad.

Powerful tremors destroyed entire villages, while landslides blocked roads to some settlements and disrupted communication lines. Rescue operations are being carried out in remote mountainous areas.