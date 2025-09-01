Alaska summit opens Trump up to complexity of Ukraine issue — ex-top Austrian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump realized at his Alaska meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that a ceasefire alone is not enough for resolving the Ukraine conflict, Karin Kneissl, former Austrian foreign minister and head of the G.O.R.K.I. center at St. Petersburg State University, said in an interview with TASS.

"Notably, President Trump pointed out in his subsequent statements - to the media and at a later White House meeting - that a comprehensive peace needed to be achieved. Declaring a ceasefire is not enough. That said, he must have realized one crucial - and most important - thing during his conversation with Vladimir Putin: this conflict is far broader in scope," Kneissl noted.

"President Putin has repeatedly stated that it’s not only about the territorial issue. It is also about the use of the Russian language; and this brings us to the topic of the Russian-speaking city of Odessa, as well as to the ban on the Russian Orthodox Church or Orthodox faith in Ukraine," the former minister observed.

According to Kneissl, "this is why a ceasefire is certainly not a solution." "It would only lead to another frozen conflict, like so many others since the 1990s, especially in the Caucasus," she explained.

"I think this was the key outcome [of the summit]," Kneissl went on to say. In her view, "President Trump realized something hard and true - and not only him: [US Secretary of State] Marco Rubio and the Secretary of Defense, [Pete Hegseth], also realized the complexity of the problem." "President Trump also got this across to his European visitors and Zelensky," the ex-top Austrian diplomat stressed.