US, Europe must abandon confrontation with Iran — President Pezeshkian

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. The United States and Europe should abandon the hostile policy of confrontation with Iran and choose the path of diplomacy, President of the Islamic Republic Masoud Pezeshkian told a SCO+ meeting.

"An unfortunate example of aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime has shown that the military option is ineffective and is facing heroic resistance from the Iranian people. We advise the United States and Europe to abandon this policy based on confrontation and return to diplomacy to achieve a fair and equitable solution," he said.

Iran has always been and will always be open to any options that imply a peaceful resolution of the crisis over the Iranian nuclear program, the president added.