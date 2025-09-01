Zelensky to meet with EU heads of state in Paris on September 4 — AFP

PARIS, September 1. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky plans to meet with European leaders in Paris on September 4 to discuss security guarantees for Kiev, AFP news agency reported citing a source.

"Such a meeting is planned," the agency's source said.

According to the source, the EU does not expect that US President Donald Trump will take part in the meeting. The source added that the main topic will be guarantees of Ukraine's security and "advancing diplomacy."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told NBC News in an interview that security guarantees in the Ukrainian settlement should be resolved "by consensus, taking into account Russia’s basic interests."

He also said that ensuring Ukraine's security guarantees through "foreign military intervention in some part of the Ukrainian territory" would be unacceptable for Russia.