Over 1,000 Ukrainian nationals deported from Poland in 2025 — interior minister

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. At least 1,000 Ukrainian nationals have been deported from Poland this year, Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said.

"Since the beginning of this year, more than 1,000 people have had to leave Poland for violating Polish laws and misconduct," he said in an interview with Radio Zet.

According to the Polish minister, next week the government will submit to parliament an amended bill on assistance to Ukrainian citizens after its previous version was vetoed by President Karol Nawrocki. The new bill introduces restrictions on granting allowances to foreign nationals and imposes tighter control over Ukrainian citizens’ movements.

"The bill addresses the issue of extending temporary protection and linking all [social] allowances for foreigners to their professional activities in Poland, as well as matters of collecting biometrics of people arriving from Ukraine, and regulating small cross-border movements to avoid situations when people living in Ukraine apply for allowance in Poland," Kierwinski said.

On August 25, Polish President Karol Nawrocki blocked a bill extending special status and benefits for Ukrainian refugees, citing the need to restrict access to child allowances for unemployed Ukrainians."