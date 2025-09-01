Trump declares victory over crime in Washington

WASHINGTON, September 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has announced that the National Guard managed to rid Washington of crime in less than two weeks.

"DC is now a crime free zone, in just 12 days," he wrote on the Truth Social network.

On August 11, Trump announced that National Guard troops would be sent to Washington to tackle rising crime. The US leader said he would place the city’s police department under direct federal control and that the armed forces could be involved in maintaining order in Washington if necessary.

On August 22, Trump said he was ready to use federal government resources, including active-duty military, to deal with crime in other major US cities like Chicago and New York.