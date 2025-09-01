North Korean leader visits new missile production line

SEOUL, September 1. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited a new combined missile production line at a major munitions enterprise, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

According to the news agency, Kim visited the plant on August 31. He "learned in detail about the newly designed automated assembly-line missile production system" and "was greatly satisfied."

"Kim Jong Un appreciated that the plan for expanding the missile production capacity ordered by the Eighth Congress of the WPK to meet the long-term demands for the operation of the state missile forces has been successfully fulfilled by this year, the last year of the Five-Year Plan, and various kinds of missiles were put into serial production," the KCNA said. "This result would be the most important core and strategic success achieved by the munitions industry field in carrying out the plan for developing the defense capability during the period under review," the news agency quoted the North Korean leader as saying.

According to the KCNA, Kim "stressed that the missile production sector should be fully prepared to unconditionally accept and fully implement the new long-term production goals set forth by the Ninth Congress of the Party." He also "ratified three new long-term plans related to missile production capacity and the draft for defense expenditure on the plans," the news agency concluded.