EU, Uzbekistan to sign agreement on expanded partnership on October 24

TASHKENT, August 31. /TASS/. European Council President Antonio Costa expects to meet with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Brussels on October 24 to sign a new agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation, his press service said.

According to the press service Costa sent a congratulatory telegram to the Uzbek leader on Uzbekistan Independence Day marked on September 1.

The new agreement will supersede the 1999 document. Talks on the new agreement kicked off in 2019 and completed in 2022, when the sides initialed it. The agreement covers a wide range of issues, including trade, customs administration, technical regulation, sanitary and phytosanitary rules, competition, government purchases, and settlement of disputes.