EU, Uzbekistan to sign agreement on expanded partnership on October 24

The new agreement will supersede the 1999 document

TASHKENT, August 31. /TASS/. European Council President Antonio Costa expects to meet with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Brussels on October 24 to sign a new agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation, his press service said.

According to the press service Costa sent a congratulatory telegram to the Uzbek leader on Uzbekistan Independence Day marked on September 1.

The new agreement will supersede the 1999 document. Talks on the new agreement kicked off in 2019 and completed in 2022, when the sides initialed it. The agreement covers a wide range of issues, including trade, customs administration, technical regulation, sanitary and phytosanitary rules, competition, government purchases, and settlement of disputes.

11 UN employees detained by Houthis in Yemen — UN envoy
Hans Grundberg demanded that the Houthis "release immediately and unconditionally all UN personnel, as well as staff from national and international NGOs, civil society organizations, and diplomatic missions"
Sappers defuse over 13,800 explosives in Kursk Region in one year — Emergencies Ministry
The destroyed munitions include hand grenades, fuses, anti-tank mines, homemade drones, and submunitions, the latter of which are the most common and can be difficult to see in grass or foliage
Three advanced combat ships enter service with Russian Navy — Defense Ministry
The St. Andrew’s flags were hoisted for the first time in the city of Baltiysk aboard the patrol ship Viktor Veliky built for the Black Sea Fleet and the missile corvette Stavropol that entered service with the Baltic Fleet
Strong Russia-China relations stabilize global politics — Putin
"Cooperation between Russia and China in multilateral formats is a key pillar of our bilateral relations and plays a major role in global affairs," Vladimir Putin noted
British, Canadian, Australian envoys attend commemorative event for WWII in Arkhangelsk
The convoy, consisting of seven merchant ships and escort vessels, delivered vital supplies, including mines, and anti-tank rifles, to the Soviet port on the White Sea
South Korea, US remain divided on tariffs — top diplomat
"This issue is related to national interests and therefore cannot be rushed," South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said
Moscow rejects threat of force, supports Caracas — MFA on US ships near Venezuela
Maria Zakharova stated that Venezuela has an inalienable right to determine its political, economic, and social course freely, without external pressure, in a peaceful environment
Russia’s fertilizer exports to China at 2.7 mln tons in January-July — RAFP
According to Head of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers Andrey Guryev, Russia and China could cooperate in the field of basic chemicals and small-and medium-tonnage chemistry
Dry cargo ship is in distress near Odessa, presumably after hitting sea mine
There have been no official comments from the authorities
Houthi leader warns about intensified attacks on Israel
On August 28, Israel attacked targets in Houthi-controlled Sana during a televised address by rebel leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi
Merz says no one in West currently discussing sending ground troops to Ukraine
Merz clarified that the Bundestag mandate he mentioned when discussing this topic is always required for any Bundeswehr mission abroad
Explosions reported near Chernomorsk in Ukraine’s Odessa Region
An air raid warning is currently in effect for the Odessa region
Russia will not tolerate demands — senior diplomat about Trump’s new plan
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that Moscow favors a diplomatic resolution of the Ukraine conflict and is ready to negotiate
Brazil ready to take countermeasures against US Tariffs — Bloomberg
According to Bloomberg, Brazil’s Chamber of Foreign Trade now has as many as 30 days to analyze the US measures and determine whether they fall under the reciprocity law passed by Congress earlier this year
Sennheiser to liquidate legal entity in Russia
The decision was made on August 26
Gerasimov reviews six operational directions of Russia’s special military operation
Analysis of the situation of Ukrainian forces shows that during the spring-summer period, the adversary concentrated all efforts on slowing the advance of the Russian Armed Forces, while sustaining heavy losses, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces stated
NATO spies study damage from Oreshnik at Yuzhmash — expert
Alexander Stepanov emphasized that both Kiev and its Western allies are closely scrutinizing the consequences of the strike on the plant
EU to face uncomfortable questions when conflict in Ukraine ends — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto noted that over the three and a half years of hostilities the situation in Ukraine has deteriorated dramatically
Russian forces strike port infrastructure being used to support Ukrainian troops
"Units of the battlegroup West have improved their tactical positions and inflicted losses on Ukraine’s mechanized, airborne assault, and assault brigades, as well as on the Main Intelligence Directorate’s special forces center, near Kamenka, Kupyansk, Petrovskoye in the Kharkov Region, and Derilovo in the Donetsk People's Republic," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Ukrainian MP sues extremist parliament speaker for spouting Nazi propaganda
The lawmaker was outraged by Parubiy’s remarks who said on TV "it was necessary to delve into and introduce direct democracy to Ukraine, with Adolf Hitler being its torchbearer"
Trump says security guarantees for Kiev will be provided primarily by Europe
The US president further stated that the conflict in Ukraine is "not a US war" and that he inherited it from his predecessor in the White House
Europe discussing possible creation of buffer zone in Ukraine — Politico
According to the report, the Europeans are discussing the option of moving from 4,000 to about 60,000 troops to the buffer zone
Putin, Xi to have conversation over cup of tea in Beijing — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are expected to engage in extensive discussions during the SCO summit, including during bilateral talks scheduled for September 2 and the anniversary celebrations on September 3
Conference on Syria in Paris to be held at ministerial level — French foreign ministry
According to the French diplomat Christophe Lemoine, neither religious nor ethnic groups will be represented at the meeting
Witkoff violates protocol coming to meeting with Putin without stenographer — Reuters
As a result, during a telephone conversation with European leaders on August 7, Donald Trump's special envoy provided contradictory information, which displeased American officials, including US president's special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg
Parubiy has blood of Ukrainians, Donbass residents on his hands — ex-SBU officer
According to Vasily Prozorov, the former Verkhovna Rada speaker led "hundreds of self-defense militants" and fighters from the Right Sector (banned and designated as a terrorist organization in Russia), and played a central role in the escalation of violence on February 18, 2014, during the Maidan events
At least 10 members of Houthi government killed in Israeli strike — source
According to the source, the victims included Deputy Prime Minister Jalal al-Rowaishan, Foreign Minister Jamal Amer, Minister of Information Hashim Sharaf Al-Din
Suspended investment projects to be revived as Central Bank lowers rate — Manturov
According to the First Deputy Prime Minister, the industrial sector is also showing optimism
Kiev presents Flamingo as its own product, hides collapse of military industry — expert
Alexander Stepanov explained that Ukraine’s actual military-technical capacity has been severely diminished by systematic, high-precision strikes carried out by the Russian Armed Forces, utilizing advanced complexes and strike drones
Putin has not yet met with Azerbaijani leader — Kremlin aide
When asked whether Putin and Aliyev had greeted each other, the Kremlin aide said, "Everyone greets each other."
Putin arrives in Tianjin, first stop on his four-day visit to China
A guard of honor greeted the Russian leader at Tianjin Binhai International Airport
US experts well aware of Russia’s questions about biolabs in Ukraine — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also recalled that the final report of the Russian parliamentary commission investigating the establishment of US-run biological laboratories in Ukraine made a significant contribution to exposing these activities
American PMCs may be sent to Ukraine as part of security guarantees — media
The PMC employees would reportedly assist in building fortifications and new military bases, as well as safeguarding US business interests in Ukraine
US still intends to raise tariffs on Indian goods — White House
The measure is expected to become effective on August 27
Russia slams Typhon system deployment in Japan as destabilizing step — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stressed that the deployment of destabilizing missile potentials in regions near Russia poses a direct strategic threat to Russia
Press review: US urges Ukraine to make concessions as EU ramps up support for Moldova
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 28th
Russia firmly retains leadership in oil, gas exports to China — Putin
Since the Power of Siberia pipeline began its operation in 2019, cumulative deliveries of natural gas have already exceeded 100 billion cubic metres, the Russian leader said
Kremlin sees Europeans hampering efforts toward resolving Ukraine crisis
Meanwhile, he continued, Russia pursues its own policy course
Russian reconnaissance teams enter Dimitrov in DPR, head of region says
"As regards Krasnoarmeysk, the situation [there] is more tense as the enemy has deployed a large number of reserve troops there," Denis Pushilin added
Expert points to major achievements by Russian army in south Donetsk area
Andrey Marochko added that the Russian army’s operations had also been successful near the settlements of Malaya Shapkovka, Sobolevka, Petropavlovka and Kucherovka
Kiev withdraws mechanized brigade from Sumy over casualties — defense source
A Russian missile strike killed and wounded the brigade’s commanders, a source in Russia’s defense circles said
Special search op to detect murderer of Parubiy kicks off in Lvov
Authorities confirmed that a pre-trial investigation into the murder has been opened
SCO embodies future trajectory of economic growth, expert says
According to Sun Zhuangzhi, the organization has been able to create a platform that engages more participants and market entities
Europe not planning to disrupt Russia-US dialogue, rather to restrain Russia — Kremlin
Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that his country is in a state of conflict with Russia
Former Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andrey Parubiy killed in Lvov — media
Around noon, a report came in about a shooting in the Sikhovsky district of Lvov
Ukrainian forces attack Druzhba pipeline again, oil supplies to Hungary suspended — MFA
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto noted that it was another attempt to drag the country into war
European warmongers persist in their harsh rhetoric on Putin — Kremlin
Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that his country is in a state of conflict with Russia
Putin to set out on four-day visit to China
The Russian president will be accompanied by a "fundamental" delegation consisting of almost all of the cabinet members and representatives of large companies
Russian troops liberate six settlements in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops deliver seven precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week
Russia, Venezuela stand against unilateral sanctions
The relevant document was signed by Presidents of Russia and Venezuela Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro
Trump says US no longer spending funds on aid to Kiev
Donald Trump noted that the United States now sells equipment to NATO
Putin attends formal reception in honor of heads of SCO delegations
The Russian president was accompanied by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov
Putin congratulates Kyrgyz president on Independence Day
The Russian leader stressed that relations between the two countries are built in the spirit of strategic partnership and allied ties
Trump reposts photo of himself with caption ‘Nothing can stop what is coming’
In the image, the president stands against a backdrop of the Earth, he raises his arms and looks up
Russian forces liberate entire DRP’s southern part — DPR’s head
According to Pushilin, units of the Battlegroup East continue advancing in the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk Region
Kim Jong Un meets again with families of soldiers killed in Kursk region
The North Korean leader expressed his condolences, apologizing for the soldiers’ lives not having been saved
West ready to sacrifice Ukraine to prevent US from mending relations with Russia — Ritter
Former US intelligence officer and ex-UN inspector pointed out that Kiev would soon start "sending 18-year-olds to the front line"
Xi proposes to Turkey to expand practical cooperation
The Chinese president also reiterated that maintaining the high level of Chinese-Turkish relations meets the fundamental interests of both states and the global South
Putin's visit to China to be manifesto for peace — Chinese ambassador to Russia
According to Zhang Hanhui, the significance of the visit extends far beyond the moment, promising to leave a lasting imprint in the history of China-Russia relations
Romanian MFA summons Russian ambassador after strike on Ukrainian military targets
Vladimir Lipayev said the accusations against Russia, that were voiced during the meeting, were rejected as groundless
Russia remembers China’s resistance stopped Japan from attacking USSR in 1941-1942 — Putin
Vladimir Putin stressed that this enabled the Red Army to concentrate its efforts on crushing Nazism and liberating Europe
Russia increases fertilizer supplies to India by 20% in H1 2025 — RAFP
Andrey Guryev said that the share of Russian fertilizers in India's total fertilizer imports in the first half of the year increased to a record 33%
Brazil to host extraordinary BRICS summit, preparation overseen by Amorim
According to the newspaper, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva intends to discuss and formulate a joint response by BRICS members to the challenges posed by the United States to cooperation within the bloc
Russia reports destroying Ukrainian Neptune missile system with Iskander missile strike
The Russian Defense Ministry added that a crew of 10 Ukrainian soldiers were wiped out
Chancellor Merz says German in conflict with Russia
The German leader stressed that Russia is allegedly "destabilizing a large part" of Germany and conducting intervention operations through social networks
Russia decided on heavy aircraft engine thrust — First Deputy PM
Twenty-six metric tons have been taken as the base to date, Denis Manturov said
Lukashenko holds over ten informal meetings with foreign leaders at SCO summit — agency
The photos feature Lukashenko, Putin, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikola Pashinyan
Kiev loses about 1,390 servicemen in all special op areas over past day — top brass
In addition, the enemy lost 28 artillery weapons and a tank
Russian, Armenian cabinets maintain constant communication — Putin
Earlier on Sunday, Putin held a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China
Russian troops destroy Azov militant group’s strike force near Krasny Liman
According to Igor Kimakovsky, Russian drone operators eliminated eight pieces of Western-made equipment and 50 militants
Kyrgyzstan, China sign 10 agreements following highest-level meeting
Sides "held a substantive exchange of views on key issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda, including the prospects for cooperation within the SCO, the development of logistics infrastructure, improving the efficiency of border checkpoints, and deepening financial, cultural, humanitarian, trade, economic, and investment cooperation"
Putin: Russia's UN envoy Churkin suffered no defeats
Vladimir Putin calls UN envoy Vitaly Churkin, who died in New York on Monday, one of the most prominent Russian diplomats
Larisa Shoigu, lawmaker and sister of Russia’s defense minister, passes away aged 68
According to Sergey Neverov, "thanks to her professionalism, personal qualities and involvement, fairness and desire to help people, Larisa Shoigu won love and respect both among colleagues and friends and in widest public circles"
Mechel’s net loss rises around 2.5 times to $503.4 mln in 1H 2025
The company noted that financial expenses had risen by 33% in the reporting period, reaching 26.8 bln rubles ($333.3 mln)
Houthi leaders pledge revenge against Israel for killing their Prime Minister
Head of the supreme political council of Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah Mahdi al-Mashat also called on all companies operating in Israel to "leave before it is too late"
Cuba, Russia discuss moves to counteract color revolutions at security consultations
Earlier, Nikolay Patrushev was received by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Cuban Revolution leader Raul Castro
Press review: Ukraine tries to derail peace talks as Trump okays missile supply to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 25th
MiG-31 jets with Kinzhal missiles go on combat alert in Russia’s westernmost region
"MiG-31I aircraft with Kinzhal airborne hypersonic systems will be on round-the-clock combat alert at the Chkalovsk airfield," the Defense Ministry reported
US envoy Witkoff reports directly to Trump after meetings with Putin — newspaper
According to the newspaper, summaries of those conversations rarely filter through to the government
Merz saying Russia interferes in German affairs case for psychiatrists — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova remarks came in response to Merz’s statement that Germany is effectively "in a conflict" with Russia, allegedly because Moscow is destabilizing the country and conducting interference operations online
EU 'antisolidarity', Zelensky’s vocabulary: what Russian Foreign Ministry said
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Vladimir Zelensky continues to sabotage the negotiations on Ukraine and continue the conflict
Putin calls for ensuring ‘capacity reserve’ when upgrading Eastern polygon project
The head of state drew attention to the fact that when constructing new facilities, one must not forget about the existing infrastructure and maintaining it in standard condition. He stated that this work "has problem areas"
Russian troops cut off Ukrainian army’s Dobropolye-Kramatorsk supply route, says DPR
The Russian army’s operation to establish control of the road has considerably complicated the enemy’s logistics in the entire northern flank, Igor Kimakovsky added
Some 3,000 reporters covering SCO Tianjin Summit attended by Putin
A number of bilateral meetings between SCO leaders has taken place on the first day of the forum
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Afghanistan
No casualties or damage were immediately reported
Germany, France oppose limiting size, capability of Ukrainian army — statement
According to the statement following a meeting of the German-French Defense and Security Council, the prospect of sending Western troops to Ukraine to ensure truce is not mentioned
Oded Joseph approved as Israel’s new ambassador to Russia
Joseph was nominated by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar
Gerasimov sums up results of 2025 spring-summer campaign, longer-term tasks
The chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces stressed that the strategic initiative currently rests entirely with Russian forces
Zapad 2025 exercise to practice planning use of nukes, Oreshnik missile — Belarus
The Russia-Belarus strategic drills dubbed Zapad 2025 will run on September 12-16 in Belarus
Russia, China jointly improved functioning of G20, APEC — Putin
"Within the G20, together with like-minded nations, and especially BRICS members, we have redirected the agenda towards issues of real importance to the Global Majority," Vladimir Putin said
French coach Cervara announces end to his collaboration with Russian tennis star Medvedev
Russian tennis player has emerged champion at 20 ATP tournaments under coach Gilles Cervara
Nearly 60% of Ukrainians speak for cessation of hostilities, peace talks — poll
Thus, when asked which scenario they would support, 59% of the respondents opted for "ceasing hostilities and beginning to look for a compromise at talks," while 33% spoke in favor of continuing fighting
Washington realizes EU leaders seek to prolong Ukraine conflict — Russian official
Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, emphasized that the EU should stop sabotaging a real peace process
11 UN employees detained by Houthis in Yemen — UN envoy
Hans Grundberg demanded that the Houthis "release immediately and unconditionally all UN personnel, as well as staff from national and international NGOs, civil society organizations, and diplomatic missions"
Over 2,000 servicemen take part in CSTO exercises in Belarus
Troop contingents of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan are participating in the drills
Enemy battlegroups in Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov under Russian fire control — DPR adviser
Russian drone operators control all roads leading to and out of the city and the town, Igor Kimakovsky added
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
UK still intends to recognize Palestinian state in September — newspaper
This position is expected to be officially confirmed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy during his speech at the House of Commons on September 1
Drone attack repelled in five districts of Rostov Region — acting governor
Preliminary reports indicate no casualties, the acting governor of the region, Yury Slyusar, said
