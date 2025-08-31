Lukashenko holds over ten informal meetings with foreign leaders at SCO summit — agency

TIANJIN, August 31. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held more than ten informal meetings with foreign leaders on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China, the BelTA news agency reported.

Thus, according to the agency, the Belarusian president spoke in particular with the leaders of Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Laos and will hold more meetings, both official and informal, on Monday.

On the sidelines of the summit, Lukashenko held a brief conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, according to photos posted on the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel close to Lukashenko;s press service. The photos feature Lukashenko, Putin, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikola Pashinyan.

The Telegram channel also posted Lukashenko’s joint photos with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Apart from that, the Belarusian leader had a brief meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.