Putin congratulates Kyrgyz president on Independence Day

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov, on Kyrgyzstan Independence Day and lauded the two countries’ contribution to efforts toward ensuring stability in Eurasia, the Kremlin press service said.

"Pooling our efforts, we will ensure the further development of Russian-Kyrgyz ties. This is in the interests of our friendly peoples and in line with th policy of ensuring security and stability in the Eurasian continent," Putin said in a telegram.

The Russian leader stressed that relations between the two countries are built in the spirit of strategic partnership and allied ties. He hailed bilateral cooperation in various spheres and the constructive character of their cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Putin wished good health and success to Japarov and wellbeing and prosperity to Kyrgyz citizens.