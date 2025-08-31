{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin congratulates Kyrgyz president on Independence Day

The Russian leader stressed that relations between the two countries are built in the spirit of strategic partnership and allied ties

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov, on Kyrgyzstan Independence Day and lauded the two countries’ contribution to efforts toward ensuring stability in Eurasia, the Kremlin press service said.

"Pooling our efforts, we will ensure the further development of Russian-Kyrgyz ties. This is in the interests of our friendly peoples and in line with th policy of ensuring security and stability in the Eurasian continent," Putin said in a telegram.

The Russian leader stressed that relations between the two countries are built in the spirit of strategic partnership and allied ties. He hailed bilateral cooperation in various spheres and the constructive character of their cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Putin wished good health and success to Japarov and wellbeing and prosperity to Kyrgyz citizens.

Ukraine crisis
Nearly 60% of Ukrainians speak for cessation of hostilities, peace talks — poll
Thus, when asked which scenario they would support, 59% of the respondents opted for "ceasing hostilities and beginning to look for a compromise at talks," while 33% spoke in favor of continuing fighting
Explosions reported near Chernomorsk in Ukraine’s Odessa Region
An air raid warning is currently in effect for the Odessa region
Sennheiser to liquidate legal entity in Russia
The decision was made on August 26
Merz says no one in West currently discussing sending ground troops to Ukraine
Merz clarified that the Bundestag mandate he mentioned when discussing this topic is always required for any Bundeswehr mission abroad
Great-grandson of Joseph Stalin makes conducting debut
A great-grandson of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin made his conducting debut with the Georgia State Symphony Orchestra
Dry cargo ship is in distress near Odessa, presumably after hitting sea mine
There have been no official comments from the authorities
Russian troops cut off Ukrainian army’s Dobropolye-Kramatorsk supply route, says DPR
The Russian army’s operation to establish control of the road has considerably complicated the enemy’s logistics in the entire northern flank, Igor Kimakovsky added
Kursk governor reports region’s residents held in Ukraine’s Sumy region
Alexander Khinshtein added that it is impossible even to imagine the ordeals faced by residents of the border areas
French coach Cervara announces end to his collaboration with Russian tennis star Medvedev
Russian tennis player has emerged champion at 20 ATP tournaments under coach Gilles Cervara
Putin, Xi Jinping briefly speak before joint photo of SCO summit delegations
Putin was the last to arrive at the main pavilion of the Tianjin Meijiang International Convention and Exhibition Center, where a formal reception for the heads of the delegations was to be held
SCO helps promote more just world order, equitable global governance system — Xinhua
The SCO emphasizes partnership and dialogue over alliance and confrontation, and is a model for a new form of international relations, the agency said
Sappers defuse over 13,800 explosives in Kursk Region in one year — Emergencies Ministry
The destroyed munitions include hand grenades, fuses, anti-tank mines, homemade drones, and submunitions, the latter of which are the most common and can be difficult to see in grass or foliage
China, Armenia establish strategic partnership
"The establishment of a strategic partnership is an important milestone in the development of relations between the two countries," Chinese President Xi Jinping noted
Western nations revise outcomes of World War II — Putin
The Russian President explained that these dangerous tendencies stem from a reluctance to acknowledge the direct culpability of the predecessors of today's Western elites in unleashing the world war
British, Canadian, Australian envoys attend commemorative event for WWII in Arkhangelsk
The convoy, consisting of seven merchant ships and escort vessels, delivered vital supplies, including mines, and anti-tank rifles, to the Soviet port on the White Sea
Merz saying Russia interferes in German affairs case for psychiatrists — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova remarks came in response to Merz’s statement that Germany is effectively "in a conflict" with Russia, allegedly because Moscow is destabilizing the country and conducting interference operations online
Some 3,000 reporters covering SCO Tianjin Summit attended by Putin
A number of bilateral meetings between SCO leaders has taken place on the first day of the forum
Trump’s son Eric says he may run for president
EricTrump added that he likes the financial sector
Kiev loses about 1,390 servicemen in all special op areas over past day — top brass
In addition, the enemy lost 28 artillery weapons and a tank
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Nevada, US
The epicenter of the tremors was located 95 km southeast of the city of Elko
Gerasimov sums up results of 2025 spring-summer campaign, longer-term tasks
The chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces stressed that the strategic initiative currently rests entirely with Russian forces
Expert points to major achievements by Russian army in south Donetsk area
Andrey Marochko added that the Russian army’s operations had also been successful near the settlements of Malaya Shapkovka, Sobolevka, Petropavlovka and Kucherovka
Russian troops destroy Azov militant group’s strike force near Krasny Liman
According to Igor Kimakovsky, Russian drone operators eliminated eight pieces of Western-made equipment and 50 militants
Trump confident trilateral summit involving Russia, US, Ukraine will take place
Though he is uncertain whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Vladimir Zelensky, the US president said
NATO spies study damage from Oreshnik at Yuzhmash — expert
Alexander Stepanov emphasized that both Kiev and its Western allies are closely scrutinizing the consequences of the strike on the plant
Zelensky highlights situation in Krasnoarmeisk area as critical
Vladimir Zelensky noted that the Ukrainian army is actively operating in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic and conducting search operations in the Kupyansk direction
Witkoff violates protocol coming to meeting with Putin without stenographer — Reuters
As a result, during a telephone conversation with European leaders on August 7, Donald Trump's special envoy provided contradictory information, which displeased American officials, including US president's special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg
Special search op to detect murderer of Parubiy kicks off in Lvov
Authorities confirmed that a pre-trial investigation into the murder has been opened
Parubiy has blood of Ukrainians, Donbass residents on his hands — ex-SBU officer
According to Vasily Prozorov, the former Verkhovna Rada speaker led "hundreds of self-defense militants" and fighters from the Right Sector (banned and designated as a terrorist organization in Russia), and played a central role in the escalation of violence on February 18, 2014, during the Maidan events
Trump reposts photo of himself with caption ‘Nothing can stop what is coming’
In the image, the president stands against a backdrop of the Earth, he raises his arms and looks up
Russian forces take control of 30-kilometer-long border section in DPR — expert
Andrey Marochko pointed out that Kamyshevakha was the last settlement that the enemy occupied in western DPR
Houthi leader warns about intensified attacks on Israel
On August 28, Israel attacked targets in Houthi-controlled Sana during a televised address by rebel leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi
Peoples of USSR, China bore main burden of World War II — Putin
Through those severe trials, the finest traditions of friendship and mutual assistance were forged and strengthened - traditions that today form a solid foundation for Russian-Chinese relations, Vladimir Putin said
Parubiy killing reflects terrorist regime in Ukraine — Rada lawmaker
"It stems from the Maidan and post-Maidan periods, post-Maidan politics, and the current regime," Artyom Dmitruk pointed out
Hundreds still missing in Kursk region after Ukrainian incursion — governor
Alexander Khinshtein noted that many people were not initially declared missing, primarily elderly people living alone, for whom no relatives had filed reports with the authorities
Romanian MFA summons Russian ambassador after strike on Ukrainian military targets
Vladimir Lipayev said the accusations against Russia, that were voiced during the meeting, were rejected as groundless
Enemy battlegroups in Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov under Russian fire control — DPR adviser
Russian drone operators control all roads leading to and out of the city and the town, Igor Kimakovsky added
French, British forces may make up core of foreign troop presence in Ukraine — media
According to the report, London and Paris are lobbying other allies to help provide military assets
Houthi leaders pledge revenge against Israel for killing their Prime Minister
Head of the supreme political council of Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah Mahdi al-Mashat also called on all companies operating in Israel to "leave before it is too late"
Air defenses shoot down 21 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night
Eleven drones were shot down over the Volgograd Region
Russian army advances toward Seversk in DPR while Kiev tries to stabilize front — expert
Russian servicemen advanced northeast of this settlement, reducing the distance to the urban agglomeration by 500 meters, Andrey Marochko said
US administration plans to rebrand Pentagon as 'Department of War' — newspaper
Restoring the department's name could be done by an act of Congress, but the White House is considering other avenues to make the change, the newspaper notes
Russian reconnaissance teams enter Dimitrov in DPR, head of region says
"As regards Krasnoarmeysk, the situation [there] is more tense as the enemy has deployed a large number of reserve troops there," Denis Pushilin added
US envoy Witkoff reports directly to Trump after meetings with Putin — newspaper
According to the newspaper, summaries of those conversations rarely filter through to the government
Russia reports destroying Ukrainian Neptune missile system with Iskander missile strike
The Russian Defense Ministry added that a crew of 10 Ukrainian soldiers were wiped out
SCO summit, parade in Beijing, EEF: Ushakov on Putin’s schedule for next week
Kiev presents Flamingo as its own product, hides collapse of military industry — expert
Alexander Stepanov explained that Ukraine’s actual military-technical capacity has been severely diminished by systematic, high-precision strikes carried out by the Russian Armed Forces, utilizing advanced complexes and strike drones
Chinese president, Belarusian leader hold meeting in Tianjin
The Belarusian leader arrived in China to take part in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan
At least 10 members of Houthi government killed in Israeli strike — source
According to the source, the victims included Deputy Prime Minister Jalal al-Rowaishan, Foreign Minister Jamal Amer, Minister of Information Hashim Sharaf Al-Din
American PMCs may be sent to Ukraine as part of security guarantees — media
The PMC employees would reportedly assist in building fortifications and new military bases, as well as safeguarding US business interests in Ukraine
"Strategic partnership" in politics, economy, culture: Putin on Russia, China
In terms of trade volume, transactions between Russia and China are carried out in rubles and yuan, with the dollar or euro share reduced to a statistical discrepancy, Vladimir Putin emphasized
Minsk actively involved in shaping new world order — Lukashenko
Minsk hopes to continue its fruitful cooperation with China, an undisputed leader of the Global South and the world at large, the president said
Gerasimov reviews six operational directions of Russia’s special military operation
Analysis of the situation of Ukrainian forces shows that during the spring-summer period, the adversary concentrated all efforts on slowing the advance of the Russian Armed Forces, while sustaining heavy losses, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces stated
Kremlin sees Europeans hampering efforts toward resolving Ukraine crisis
Meanwhile, he continued, Russia pursues its own policy course
US experts well aware of Russia’s questions about biolabs in Ukraine — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also recalled that the final report of the Russian parliamentary commission investigating the establishment of US-run biological laboratories in Ukraine made a significant contribution to exposing these activities
Chancellor Merz says German in conflict with Russia
The German leader stressed that Russia is allegedly "destabilizing a large part" of Germany and conducting intervention operations through social networks
Over 2,000 servicemen take part in CSTO exercises in Belarus
Troop contingents of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan are participating in the drills
Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian howitzers near Konstantinovka sector of front line
Drone operators from Russia’s Battlegroup South deprived Ukrainian troops of the ability to conduct combat operations in a sector of the special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Putin has not yet met with Azerbaijani leader — Kremlin aide
When asked whether Putin and Aliyev had greeted each other, the Kremlin aide said, "Everyone greets each other."
Israel is ready to continue operations targeting Hamas leaders — chief
He also stressed that Israel continues efforts to return all the hostages who are still held in the Gaza Strip
US give Ukraine weapons that enable it to strike deeper into Russia — envoy to NATO
According to Matthew Whitaker, the Ukrainians are most likely going to use them
Three-quarters of Britons unwilling to fight for country, poll shows
64% of those asked said they were not willing to join the armed forces in the event of war
IDF reports elimination of key Hamas militant in Gaza City
The press service emphasized that precautions were taken prior to the strike to minimize the risk of harm to civilians
Parubiy was in charge of snipers during Maidan riots, French expert says
Pellet recalled testimony from Olga Bogomolets, a doctor at the Ukraine Hotel during the Maidan unrest, who stated that both protesters and Berkut officers were killed by the same type of bullets
Europe discussing possible creation of buffer zone in Ukraine — Politico
According to the report, the Europeans are discussing the option of moving from 4,000 to about 60,000 troops to the buffer zone
Kim Jong Un meets again with families of soldiers killed in Kursk region
The North Korean leader expressed his condolences, apologizing for the soldiers’ lives not having been saved
Venezuela grateful to Russia for supporting its sovereignty — MFA
Yvan Gil Pinto declared that the approach of nuclear submarines near Venezuela's coasts poses a threat to its sovereignty and peace in the Latin American region
Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit to kick off in China’s Tianjin
The summit will also involve the heads of ten international organizations, including United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Commonwealth of Independent States Secretary General Sergey Lebedev
Putin attends formal reception in honor of heads of SCO delegations
The Russian president was accompanied by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov
Putin, Aliyev to have opportunity to meet on SCO summit sidelines on September 1
Touching on other potential unscheduled meetings, the Kremlin spokesman noted that "as a rule, such meetings are held during multilateral format"
India, China determined to develop bilateral relations — PM
"After the withdrawal of troops from the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has developed," Narendra Modi said
Russia’s defense chief talks about army advance, Kiev’s losses, UAV supplies to troops
TASS has put together Andrey Belousov’s key remarks
Brazil to host extraordinary BRICS summit, preparation overseen by Amorim
According to the newspaper, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva intends to discuss and formulate a joint response by BRICS members to the challenges posed by the United States to cooperation within the bloc
Former Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andrey Parubiy killed in Lvov — media
Around noon, a report came in about a shooting in the Sikhovsky district of Lvov
Air defenses repel massive drone attack on Russia’s Volgograd Region — governor
Falling drone debris caused fires in the region’s south, which were quickly extinguished, Andrey Bocharov said
Austria's loss of neutrality requires moving IAEA, UN, OPEC offices from Vienna — Medvedev
The Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council emphasized that Vienna currently serves as a vital hub for multilateral diplomacy, hosting approximately 20 international organizations
Trump says security guarantees for Kiev will be provided primarily by Europe
The US president further stated that the conflict in Ukraine is "not a US war" and that he inherited it from his predecessor in the White House
Washington realizes EU leaders seek to prolong Ukraine conflict — Russian official
Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, emphasized that the EU should stop sabotaging a real peace process
Trump says US no longer spending funds on aid to Kiev
Donald Trump noted that the United States now sells equipment to NATO
European warmongers persist in their harsh rhetoric on Putin — Kremlin
Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that his country is in a state of conflict with Russia
Russia does not accept sending NATO troops to Kiev-controlled territory — mission to UN
Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations, noted that it is fraught with an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict with unpredictable consequences
Press review: EU rifts grow on Russia sanctions as Israel launches raid in Damascus
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 29th
West ready to sacrifice Ukraine to prevent US from mending relations with Russia — Ritter
Former US intelligence officer and ex-UN inspector pointed out that Kiev would soon start "sending 18-year-olds to the front line"
Russian, Armenian cabinets maintain constant communication — Putin
Earlier on Sunday, Putin held a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China
Putin arrives in Tianjin, first stop on his four-day visit to China
A guard of honor greeted the Russian leader at Tianjin Binhai International Airport
Europe not planning to disrupt Russia-US dialogue, rather to restrain Russia — Kremlin
Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that his country is in a state of conflict with Russia
Zelensky admits Ukraine unable to reclaim past borders by force
At the same time, Vladimir Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately dragging out the negotiation process
Explosions reported in Ukrainian cities of Dnepr, Pavlograd
An air raid warning is currently in effect for the Dnepropetrovsk region
Russia slams Typhon system deployment in Japan as destabilizing step — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stressed that the deployment of destabilizing missile potentials in regions near Russia poses a direct strategic threat to Russia
Explosions reported in Kiev-controlled city of Kherson
Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian-held areas of the Kehrson Regions
Hundreds of aid trucks enter Gaza every day, Egyptian official says
Another 5,000 vehicles are waiting to be sent to the enclave to deliver all kinds of humanitarian supplies, governor of the Egyptian province of North Sinai Khaled Megawer said
Russian diplomat calls Finnish president's words about relations with Russia irresponsible
The Finnish leader has repeatedly spoken about the prospects of restoring relations with Russia after the end of the conflict in Ukraine
Putin: Russia's UN envoy Churkin suffered no defeats
Vladimir Putin calls UN envoy Vitaly Churkin, who died in New York on Monday, one of the most prominent Russian diplomats
South Korea, US remain divided on tariffs — top diplomat
"This issue is related to national interests and therefore cannot be rushed," South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said
Zelensky confirms former Rada speaker Parubiy killed in Lvov
Parubiy was born on January 31, 1971, in the Lvov Region
EU to face uncomfortable questions when conflict in Ukraine ends — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto noted that over the three and a half years of hostilities the situation in Ukraine has deteriorated dramatically
Xi proposes to Turkey to expand practical cooperation
The Chinese president also reiterated that maintaining the high level of Chinese-Turkish relations meets the fundamental interests of both states and the global South
Trump’s efforts toward resolving Ukraine conflict hard to overestimate, Kremlin says
On August 15, a meeting between Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, took place at a military base in Alaska
Russian forces strike port infrastructure being used to support Ukrainian troops
"Units of the battlegroup West have improved their tactical positions and inflicted losses on Ukraine’s mechanized, airborne assault, and assault brigades, as well as on the Main Intelligence Directorate’s special forces center, near Kamenka, Kupyansk, Petrovskoye in the Kharkov Region, and Derilovo in the Donetsk People's Republic," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
NATO countries would never unanimously support Ukraine's accession, ex-diplomat says
Hunter criticized US historian Timothy Snyder for omitting key aspects of the Ukrainian crisis in an article for the Financial Times
Putin to set out on four-day visit to China
The Russian president will be accompanied by a "fundamental" delegation consisting of almost all of the cabinet members and representatives of large companies
