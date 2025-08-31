Houthis detain World Food Program employee in Sana

DOHA, August 31. /TASS/. The Houthi security forces detained an employee of the UN World Food Program (WFP) in the Yemeni capital city of Sana, the AFP agency reported, citing a WFP statement.

According to the agency, local security forces searched WFP offices in Sana and detained one of its employees.

The incident took places several days after Israel had attacked targets in Houthi-controlled Sana during a televised address by rebel leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi. On Satuday, the unrecognized presidential council, which runs Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen, announced the death of the head of the Houthi-formed government, Prime Minister Ahmed Galeb al-Rahawi. According to a TASS source in the rebel movement, the Israeli strikes killed at least ten Houthi government members.