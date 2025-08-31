Putin, Aliyev to have opportunity to meet on SCO summit sidelines on September 1

TIANJIN, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will have an opportunity to talks to his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on September 1, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Not yet," he told reporters when asked whether the two had met in Tianjin. "We hope that they will have such an opportunity on the sidelines of the SCO meeting tomorrow," he said.

Touching on other potential unscheduled meetings, the Kremlin spokesman noted that "as a rule, such meetings are held during multilateral format." "Leaders prefer to use such meetings to speak one-on-one," he added.