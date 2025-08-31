Xi proposes to Turkey to expand practical cooperation

TIANJIN, August 31. /TASS/. China invited Turkey to expand practical cooperation in traditional and new areas, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"We need to expand practical cooperation, strengthen coordination between the One Belt One Road initiative and [Turkey’s] Middle Corridor program, promote the development of the southern high-speed railway route China-Europe, raise the level of cooperation in traditional areas, such as trade and economic, culture and tourism, boost cooperation in such areas as alternative energy sources, 5G technologies, and biomedicine," he said at a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China’s Tianjin.

He also pointed to the importance of building up mutual political trust, supporting each other on issues related to the two countries’ key interests, strengthening security and anti-terrorism cooperation.

"We must closely coordinate our efforts within such formats as the United Nations, the Group of Twenty, and the SCO, pool efforts to maintain international order and rules, defend international justice and law, contribute to peace and stability in the world," Xi stressed.

The Chinese president also reiterated that maintaining the high level of Chinese-Turkish relations meets the fundamental interests of both states and the global South.