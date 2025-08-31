CAIRO, August 31. /TASS/. Hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter Gaza from Egypt every day, Khaled Megawer, governor of the Egyptian province of North Sinai, told TASS.

"Hundreds of trucks enter Gaza from Egypt every day, and another 5,000 vehicles are waiting to be sent to the enclave to deliver all kinds of humanitarian supplies," he said.

However, according to the governor, sick and injured Palestinians have been unable to travel to Egypt or other countries for medical treatment since March, when a ceasefire was violated. When asked if the evacuation of the injured from the enclave could resume in the near future, he answered in the negative.

On August 22, experts from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a UN-supported mechanism for monitoring food security, officially classified the situation in northern Gaza as famine for the first time. That same day, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel was not "starving" Gaza, but rather "preventing famine" in the enclave. The prime minister’s office pointed out that the radical Palestinian movement Hamas "systematically steals aid to finance its war machine," adding that while there were temporary shortages, Israel overcame them with airdrops, maritime deliveries, and safe transport routes.

The famine in the Gaza Strip is entirely man-made and could have been avoided, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Spokeswoman Olga Cherevko said on August 26.