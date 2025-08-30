MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The blood of thousands of innocent Ukrainians in Kiev, Odessa, and Donbass is on the hands of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andrey Parubiy, who was killed on Saturday in Lvov, former Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) officer Vasily Prozorov told TASS.

"This person has the blood of thousands of innocent citizens on his hands — those from Kiev, Odessa, and Donbass," Prozorov stated.

According to him, Parubiy led "hundreds of self-defense militants" and fighters from the Right Sector (banned and designated as a terrorist organization in Russia), and played a central role in the escalation of violence on February 18, 2014, during the Maidan events. "He was one of those who inspired and helped create the volunteer battalions in May and June 2014, which flooded Donbass with blood," Prozorov added.