MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. A special operation code-named Siren has been launched in Lvov to track down the killer of former Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andrey Parubiy, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office announced on its Telegram channel.

Authorities confirmed that a pre-trial investigation into the murder has been opened.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that Parubiy had been shot dead in Lvov.

Parubiy was born on January 31, 1971, in the Lvov Region. He served as Security Council Secretary from February 27 to August 7, 2014, and as Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada from April 14, 2016, to August 29, 2019. Parubiy was an active participant in the 2014 coup and was added to Russia’s sanctions list on November 1, 2018.