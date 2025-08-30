Budapest not going to support EU decision on Ukraine — Hungarian top diplomat

BUDAPEST, August 30. /TASS/. Hungary will not support the European Union’s proposed military operation in Ukraine, nor any other decision that could hinder a peaceful settlement of the conflict, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said while attending an informal meeting of EU top diplomats in Copenhagen.

The minister noted that he expects to face overwhelming pressure at the meeting.

"I think that today they will try to break our resistance and our position in support of peace," Szijjarto wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is designated as extremist in the country).

"They will certainly attempt to impose new financial contributions and arms deliveries to Ukraine. They will try to accelerate Ukraine’s path into the European Union. They want to make a decision on an EU military operation, but we will not support any move that contradicts Hungary’s interests or undermines the peace process," he stressed.

The EU and NATO are currently discussing the possibility of deploying military personnel to Ukraine to train Kiev’s armed forces, as well as sending an international contingent to serve as a security guarantee in the event of a ceasefire and peace agreement.