Western nations revise outcomes of World War II — Putin

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The outcomes of World War II are being de facto revised in a number of Western countries, while the verdicts of the Nuremberg and Tokyo tribunals are being disregarded, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Xinhua News Agency ahead of his visit to China.

"We see that in certain Western states the results of the Second World War are de facto revised, and the verdicts of the Nuremberg and Tokyo tribunals are openly disregarded. These dangerous tendencies stem from a reluctance to acknowledge the direct culpability of the predecessors of today's Western elites in unleashing the world war, and the desire to erase the shameful pages of their own history, thereby encouraging revanchism and neo-Nazism," Putin explained.