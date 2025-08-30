Strong Russia-China relations stabilize global politics — Putin

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The robust relationship between Russia and China serves as a significant factor in global politics. It also acts as a "stabilizer" for the planet, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a written interview with the Xinhua News Agency ahead of his visit to China.

"Cooperation between Russia and China in multilateral formats is a key pillar of our bilateral relations and plays a major role in global affairs. <...> The Russia-China strategic partnership acts as a stabilising force. As the two leading powers in Eurasia, we cannot remain indifferent to the challenges and threats facing our continent and the wider world," Putin said.