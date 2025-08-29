UN concerned over Ukrainian conflict impacts on civilians in Russia

UNITED NATIONS, August 29. /TASS/. The United Nations is concerned over the impacts of the Ukrainian conflict on the civilian population in Russia and condemns attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure as inadmissible, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas Miroslav Jenca said.

"The impact of the conflict has also spread to the Russian Federation, where local authorities have reported civilian casualties, including in the Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk regions bordering Ukraine. On 24 August, Russian officials reported that a fire broke out after a Ukrainian drone was shot down near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, damaging a transformer at the site. We have also seen several reports of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries inside Russia. While the United Nations is not in a position to verify these reports, the growing impact of the conflict on the civilian population in the Russian Federation is of concern, too." He said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"We once again reiterate that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law," he stressed. "We condemn all such attacks, wherever they occur. They are unacceptable and must end immediately."