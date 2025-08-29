Head of Ukrainian presidential office invites Witkoff to visit his country

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. During a meeting in New York, Andrey Yermak, head of Vladimir Zelensky's office, invited US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Ukraine.

"I invited Mr. Witkoff to visit Ukraine in the near future," Yermak wrote on X.

He noted that one of the meeting’s topics was the implementation of agreements reached during talks between US President Donald Trump, Zelensky, and Western leaders, and reiterated that Kiev expects to "discuss the broadest spectrum of issues" and is "open to direct negotiations at the leaders’ level."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier emphasized that Moscow is ready for negotiations on Ukraine in any format, provided the process is fair and does not involve drawing the US into Europe’s aggressive campaign. He also stressed that while no meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky is currently planned, the Russian leader will be ready for one once an agenda for such talks is established.