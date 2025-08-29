EU achieves compromise on training Kiev's troops in Ukraine — Kallas

STOCKHOLM, August 29. /TASS/. EU foreign and defense ministers have agreed to expand the mandate of the EU training mission for Ukraine, with the eventual goal of training Kiev’s servicemen on Ukrainian territory, though no timeline has been set, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said after the first day of an informal EU ministerial meeting in Copenhagen.

"There is a broad support today to expand our military mission mandate to provide training and advice inside Ukraine. <…> This could include placing EU trainers in Ukrainian military academies and institutions," Kallas stated.

She did not provide a timeline for when such activities might begin, but emphasized that the EU does not intend to allow a repeat of 2022 once the conflict ends.

The decision remains preliminary and will require approval at an official EU Council meeting.