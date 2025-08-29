Death toll in Gaza Strip since October 2023 tops 63,000 — enclave’s health ministry

CAIRO, August 29. /TASS/. Over 63,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since hostilities resumed in the enclave on October 7, 2023, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported on Friday.

"The death toll in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in early October 2023 has reached 63,025, with 159,490 people injured," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel. Over the past 24 hours, 59 people have been killed and 224 others injured, the ministry said.

Tensions flared in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. In retaliation, Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza, aiming to dismantle the political and military infrastructure of Hamas and secure the release of the hostages.

On August 8, Israel’s war cabinet approved a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take control of the entire Gaza Strip and expand operations in the Palestinian enclave. According to Netanyahu, the goal of these operations is not to "occupy Gaza" but to "liberate" the enclave from the presence of Hamas militants.

On August 29, Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Avichay Adraee announced that the Israeli military had begun preparations to launch an offensive on the administrative center of the Palestinian enclave.