EC views Druzhba oil pipeline as important asset for EU energy security

BRUSSELS, August 28. /TASS/. The Druzhba oil pipeline is an important asset for energy security of the European Union, Spokesperson of the European Commission (EC) Eva Hrncirova said.

The European Commission is in touch with Ukraine and "calls on all parties to the conflict to ensure the safety of critical infrastructure," she said.

The oil pipeline is an important facility for the energy security of the EU but according to Commission’s estimates, Ukrainian strikes against the Druzhba oil pipeline did not affect EU energy security, Hrncirova added.