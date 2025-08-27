Macron, Merz, Tusk arrive in Moldova for Independence Day

CHISINAU, August 27. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk have arrived in Chisinau to take part in celebrations of the country’s Independence Day and express their support for the republic’s pro-Western government before the September 28 parliamentary elections.

Moldovan presidential spokesman Igor Zakharov has confirmed their arrival on his Telegram channel.

A concert in downtown Chisinau is planned as part of the festivities. The European leaders are expected to address the audience. Additionally, they have meetings planned with the country’s president Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Dorin Recean and President of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu. The Moldovan opposition has branded the visit as the violation of the electoral code and interference in the country’s domestic affairs.

According to public opinion polls, the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) may not retain the majority in the parliament and the future government may be a coalition. The PAS’ opponents include the Patriotic Bloc formed around the Party of Socialists which supports restoring relations with Russia as well as the pro-Western Alternative Bloc. Moldova’s Our Party led by former mayor of Beltsy Renato Usatii also gets seats in the parliament.