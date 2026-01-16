All budget commitments to be made irrespective of ruble rate — Finance Minister

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. All the budget obligations will be met irrespective of the ruble rate, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Yunashev Live Telegram channel.

"The rate is important for the budget but I want to say at once that irrespective of the rate, of how it will evolve, everything planned in the budget, everything will be performed," Siluanov said.

The current ruble range is more or less balanced and may be preserved in the future periods, the minister said earlier in the interview with RBC television.