All budget commitments to be made irrespective of ruble rate — Finance Minister

Anton Siluanov said earlier that the current ruble range is more or less balanced and may be preserved in the future periods

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. All the budget obligations will be met irrespective of the ruble rate, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Yunashev Live Telegram channel.

"The rate is important for the budget but I want to say at once that irrespective of the rate, of how it will evolve, everything planned in the budget, everything will be performed," Siluanov said.

The current ruble range is more or less balanced and may be preserved in the future periods, the minister said earlier in the interview with RBC television.

IAEA announces localized ceasefire for repairs on power line to Zaporozhye nuke plant
This will enable repairs to begin on the last remaining backup power line to the ZNPP
World heading toward chaos due to West's actions — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed to "the West’s destructive activities, both in its own countries and abroad, aimed at dismantling the basic principles of morality"
Attempt to 'kidnap' Putin fraught with disastrous outcome for initiator — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova referred to a comment by Defense Secretary John Healy during his January 9 visit to Kiev, where he said that he would like to kidnap Putin to "bring the Russian president to justice"
Trump claims Iran has canceled 800 scheduled hangings
Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate
Trump threatens countries opposing US plans on Greenland with tariffs
The United States needs Greenland for national security, the US president noted
Twelve Russians enter 2026 Australian Open singles bracket to play under neutral status
The tournament runs between January 18 and February 1
China urges US to abandon idea of attacking Iran — deputy envoy to UN
Sun Lei emphasized the need for a team effort of all parties to maintain international peace and security
Gazprom notes active gas withdrawal from Ukrainian underground storage facilities
Gas reserves in the sole underground gas storage of the Baltic States dropped below 40% on January 15, the Russian gas major added
Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region will be destroyed, if refuse to surrender — Medvedev
The politician noted that the coming hours will show whether the Kiev regime will use the chance to save its soldiers
Russia awaited in global driverless system markets — Putin
There is a need to scale up exports of advanced products and reach global markets in order to create the really strong and cost efficient industry of driverless systems, he noted
India’s IIT Madras researchers develop innovative ramjet-propelled artillery shells
According to the institute’s press release, the new 155mm ammunition will significantly enhance the Indian Army’s firepower
Moldovan PM says would vote for unifying with Romania
Numerous political parties in Moldova have for decades been advancing the idea of unification with Romania
WhatsApp to be completely blocked in Russia this year — lawmaker
Andrey Svintsov said this is because WhatsApp is owned by Meta, recognized as the extremist company in Russia
Finland opens probe into three German snow trekkers who trespassed border into Russia
According to the Finnish Border Guard, the adventurists crossed the border in Paljakka in northeastern Finland’s Kuusamo "out of curiosity"
Syrian president issues decree protecting Kurds’ rights
The Kurdish language is recognized as official and can be taught at schools in Kurdish-populated areas
Putin said he was impressed by specimens of driverless systems
Issues of accelerated development of the national industry of driverless and autonomous technologies are on the meeting agenda, the president said
Russian troops liberate five communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,345 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Kremlin describes German court's Nord Stream ruling as 'the style of highly likely'
The court’s ruling says there is a high degree of probability that a foreign state ordered the explosions
Venezuela not humiliated by US military aggression, defense chief says
Vladimir Padrino Lopez emphasized that the honor of Venezuela’s national armed forces "remains unwavering"
Trade tensions between China, US gradually easing — Chinese customs
Spokesperson of the Chinese General Administration of Customs Lyu Daliang said that China is the third-largest export destination for US goods, and the third-biggest source of imports
Annual inflation slows down to 5.59% in December 2025 — statistics
In monthly terms, consumer prices gained 0.32%
All districts in Kupyansk controlled by Russian troops — Battlegroup West
Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov listened to the report of the battlegroup commander and inquired about the situation around Kupyansk
Russian stock market indices in the green this Friday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index gained 1.2% to 2,733.75 points, while the RTS Index added 2.1% to 1,106.46 points
Situation in Middle East: Putin holds telephone talks with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
The Russian president confirmed the readiness of the Russian side to "continue appropriate mediation efforts and foster constructive dialogue with the participation of all interested states"
Ukrainians building up air defenses near Donetsk — LPR officer
According to Andrey Marochko, the hardware Ukrainian security forces are using to strengthen their air defenses is mostly Soviet-made, but there are also Western systems
Press review: Trump pressures Denmark as US business signals Arctic ties with Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 16th
UK rejects French, Italian calls to restore diplomatic ties with Russia — newspaper
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said London needs "evidence" that Moscow "actually wants peace"
Russian, Chinese intelligence agencies increase cooperation in all areas — intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin said that this interaction is expanding year by year
EU leaders tell Europeans fairy tales about Ukrainian victory — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban stressed that the calculations of European politicians advocating the continuation of military action against Russia "do not correspond to reality"
Russia has no claims for Greenland — ambassador
Vladimir Barbin recalled Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen’s remarks during a conference in Washington on January 14
Degradation of international situation, security architecture: Putin's statements
The Russian president pointed out that Russia was "sincerely committed to the ideals of a multipolar world"
Lavrov, Belarusian ambassador hail intensive top-level bilateral contacts
Alexander Rogozhnik is completing his mission to Russia after being appointed chair of the Vitebsk Region Executive Committee
Kremlin welcomes signals from Rome, Paris, Berlin regarding dialogue with Moscow
Dmitry Peskov noted that it was necessary to talk to Russia
Azerbaijan has begun gas supplies to Austria and Germany — SOCAR
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic did not disclose the timing or volume of deliveries
Putin calls Russia and Brazil like-minded people in creating just world order
The Russian president noted that cooperation between the two countries "is steadily developing and is being filled with new mutually beneficial projects in various fields"
Russian paratroopers advancing in four localities in Zaporozhye Region — governor
The fighting is heavy, but Russian soldiers are confidently advancing, Yevgeny Balitsky said
Putin, Iranian president speak over phone — Kremlin
The results of the telephone talk with Iranian President Pezeshkian will be announced in the near future, Dmitry Peskov said
New ranking shows where Russian students want to work
The IT industry remains the top choice among young people
London is again trying to boost its authority at Kiev’s expense — senior legislator
"London seems to have entered the race for dominance within the 'warmongers’ camp,' effectively closing the 'window of opportunity' for Europe to reclaim its sovereignty," Leonid Slutsky said
Hunger threatens 13 mln children in West, Central Africa — UN
The summer period will be especially tough on these regions, when 55 mln people may face famine, the UN World Food Programme said
Witkoff announces US demands for Iran on diplomatic settlement
The US Special Presidential Envoy mentioned nuclear enrichment as one of four issues
FACTBOX: Who is running in the Russian presidential election
Four candidates will vie for the top office
Karin Kneissl: Greenland Could Become the 51st US State
Rodriguez’s envoy visits US for high-level meetings — WP
According to the newspaper, Felix Plasencia, who previously served as the Bolivarian republic’s foreign minister, has visited Washington for consultations with senior US officials
IN BRIEF: Relations with US, negotiations with Ukraine: Putin comments on Trump's words
Russia "has never refused to communicate with the United States," but contacts have been interrupted by Washington
Greenland, Denmark unite against US threats of island’s seizure — Russian envoy
Vladimir Barbin emphasized that only Greenland and Denmark can make decisions on this issue
Driverless truck fleet in Russia to reach 920 units by end of 2028
To date, 95 vehicles were manufactured, which are engaged in commercial transportation on M-11 Neva highway and the Central Ring Road
Putin, Netanyahu discuss situation surrounding Iran — Kremlin
The Russian president outlined fundamental approaches favoring the intensification of political and diplomatic efforts to ensure stability and security in the region
IN BRIEF: Russian forces expand buffer zones, disrupting enemy plans, senior general says
Russian forces liberated around eight localities and took more than 300 square km of land under control in the first two weeks of January
Turkey’s losses from Russia’s restrictions may exceed $11 bln in 2016 — ambassador
Russia’s ambassador to Ankara Andrey Karlov referred to "forecasts made by Turkish think tanks"
BRICS naval maneuvers finish in South Africa
Operational command of the drill was carried out by the Chinese Navy
Cuban officer downs US helicopter during US operation in Caracas — Cuban president
Cuban servicemen offered fierce resistance to the prevailing enemy, Miguel Diaz-Canel said
Introduction of driverless solutions is necessity, not fashion — Putin
Bringing autonomous driverless solutions into life is certainly not the fashion, Putin stressed
Merz calls Russia 'European country,' hopes to achieve balance in relations
The Chancellor said his comment was not because he was in the east of Germany
Ex-top Austrian diplomat reveals what BRICS needs to do to counter US policies
"BRICS has no mechanisms," Karin Kneissl noted
Russian foreign ministry advises Russian citizens not to travel to Moldova
"Moscow continues to record numerous episodes of discrimination, ungrounded harassment and undue treatment of Russian citizens in Moldova by the Moldovan authorities," the ministry said
UK marines in Norway conduct exercises to prepare for NATO-Russia conflict — newspaper
According to the report, the number of personnel at the base is expected to reach 1,500 by spring 2026 and increase to 2,000 by 2027
Russia capable of persuading NATO countries to abandon provocations in Baltic region
Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin emphasized that "Russia will not allow navigation in the Baltic Sea to be regulated according to NATO and the European Union's model"
Russia lags behind some countries in terms of autonomous transport — Putin
"Certain countries have reached full sovereignty in producing all the components for autonomous equipment," the head of state noted
Press review: Russia to respond to EU army plans while Ukraine's ex-PM charged for bribery
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 15th
Russian troops liberating Zhovtnevoye straighten frontline at Orekhovo — DPR official
Igor Kimakovsky called Orekhovo one of the largest enemy hubs in this section of the front
Operational security makes Oreshnik system in Belarus invisible to opponents — official
Alexander Volfovich emphasized that the Oreshnik and tactical nuclear weapons are deployed in Belarus only to protect its territory
Russia must move quicker from testing to rollout of autonomous systems — Putin
The Russian leader drew attention of meeting participants and all the colleagues in the government to this
Russian troops destroy Ukrainian army’s HIMARS system that attacked civilian facilities
The Ukrainian army’s HIMARS MLRS was completely destroyed together with its crew as a result of prompt and well-coordinated operations by the teams of reconnaissance and strike UAV operators
Russian troops gain foothold on western bank of Gaichur River — top brass
As a result of the offensive, Battlegroup East units crushed the enemy defense, liberating an area of over 6 square kilometers
More than half of Americans assess Trump’s first year in office negatively
55% of those polled think that Donald Trump’s policy has worsened the economic situation in the country
Russian troops liberating Zakotnoye expand zone of control southeast of Krasny Liman
This will speed up the formation of the southern flank, Igor Kimakovsky noted
Relocation of major transport companies to regions discussed — Transport Ministry
No specific decisions have been made so far, Andrey Nikitin said
Ukraine needs to make 'painful concessions' to achieve peace — Czech president
Petr Pavel did not say which concessions he was referring to
Trump getting Nobel medal doesn't confer Peace Prize to him, laureate center says
The comment came amid news that Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gave her medal to US President Donald Trump
Senior Russian legislator slams US fund's suit for 'tsarist debts' as legal aggression
Previously, Noble Capital RSD initiated legal proceedings demanding $225.8 billion based on alleged obligations under sovereign bonds issued during the Russian Empire
NATO countries engaged in full-fledged war against Russia — Medvedev
According to him, the alliance is "fully engaged" in the Ukrainian conflict
Russia needs sovereign AI technologies — Putin
The plan of their creation and rollout will be discussed shortly with participation of domestic high-technology business, Putin added
FACTBOX: What is known about undercover British intelligence officer exposed in Moscow
Russia’s Federal Security Service stated that the British intelligence officer working undercover at the embassy is being expelled from the country
German court believes Nord Stream explosions were ordered by Ukraine — media
Germany's Federal Court of Justice ruled that Sergey K. should remain in custody
Exhumation of Soviet soldiers in Lvov 'degradation bordering on savagery' — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that despite the OSCE's declared commitment to defending and protecting human rights as one of the organization's fundamental aims, Western countries maintained a deathly silence while watching the actions of the Kiev regime
US, Ukraine 'not on same page' on some issues in peace talks — Zelensky
Vladimir Zelensky continues to insist that Ukraine field 800,000 soldiers while admitting that Kiev cannot afford such an army
Attempt to cross Russian border by armed group thwarted in Bryansk Region
The current situation in the area is stable and is fully controlled by the Bryansk Region’s operations headquarters
Unacceptable to use blackmail, threats when talking to Cuba — Russian MFA
Moscow is concerned about escalating tensions around Cuba, Maria Zakharova said
Poland to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine during the year
Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said this requires a government decision, as well as Ukraine’s transfer of UAV production and countermeasure technologies to Poland
Russian international reserve up $0.5 bln over week — Central Bank
According to data of June 20, reserves totaled $687.2 bln
Russia, China need to address issues related to payment difficulties for tourists
Maria Zakharova noted that Chinese tourists have no reason to be concerned about the operation of mobile communications, the availability of payment options, or the arrangement of accommodations in Russia
Contract for electricity supplies from Russia to China remains in effect — Inter RAO
The parties are currently actively exploring opportunities for electricity trade
Kaspersky Lab reveals patterns from Russia's data-leaked passwords
According to the company’s data, the average lifespan of a password is 3.5 to 4 years
Driverless systems to substitute low-skilled labor — Putin
Growth of labor productivity, increase of quality of life of people are meant, Putin noted
RusChemAlliance files action against Germany’s Linde — court
The Arbitration Court of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region registered the claim on March 1
Binance cryptocurrency exchange bars sanctioned individuals, legal entities from Russia
"Binance sticks to global rules on sanctions and fully observes restrictions against individuals and legal entities and countries, against which international sanctions have been imposed, thus denying access to the Binance platform to such parties," the press service said
Trump says no one convinced him not to strike Iran
Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, and spread to most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 40 law enforcement officers
Gas reserves in UGS in Europe down below 90%
Gas withdrawal from UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 504 mln cubic meters on November 19, according to GIE
Israeli defense minister confirms military continues demolishing buildings in Gaza
Israel Katz stated the goal is to "destroy the deadly underground terrorist infrastructure that Hamas built beneath the homes of Gaza residents and all the buildings above them in order to eliminate threats to the residents of the Negev and the State of Israel"
IN BRIEF: Threats to 'abduct' Putin,' Greenland: statements by Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova said all issues around Greenland should be resolved within the framework of international law
German expert calls attempt to blame Russia for Nord Stream blast propaganda ploy
Previously, some German experts had suggested that Russia was responsible for the pipeline detonations
AfD leader questions expediency of Kiev support amid evidence of Nord Stream involvement
Der Spiegel reported on Thursday that the German Federal Supreme Court considers it "highly likely" that the explosions were carried out "on the orders of a foreign state"
Transnistrian military concerned over provocation at peacekeeper post
According to Belayakov, the post between the settlements of Cosnitsa and Vadul lui Voda was repeatedly crossed by a local, who shouted insults towards the peacekeepers and was filming on camera, which is prohibited at this location
Veronica vessel became sixth tanker captured by US
According to Marinetraffic data, the vessel was under the flag of Guyana
Kiev promised victory, but US now starts to realize it was deceived — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Washington administration is now "beginning to ponder on the question of where their money went," because "the Kiev regime promised" that aid worth $100 billion will secure them victory on the battlefield
French politician labels Ukrainian actions in Donbass as genocide
Fabrice Sorlin said he had been regularly visiting Donbass for humanitarian purposes since 2017
Agriculture Ministry expects grain harvest in Russia to grow in 2026 compared to 2025
According to preliminary data by the Federal Statistics Service, the grain harvest in Russia in 2025 amounted to 139.4 million tons in net weight
Inflation in Russia total 5.59% as of 2025 year-end — Economy Ministry
In monthly terms, consumer price growth rates declined to 0.32%
Dmitriev calls Canada 52nd state of US
The Russian special presidential envoy noted that Greenland would be the 51st state
