Yermak, Umerov to visit US for talks with Witkoff this week — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, August 27. /TASS/. Andrey Yermak, the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, and Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security Council, will travel to the United States later this week for talks with the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, Bloomberg reported, citing a source.

According to him, the meeting will discuss resolving the Ukraine conflict and security guarantees.

Earlier, Witkoff announced in an interview with Fox News that he will meet a Ukrainian delegation.