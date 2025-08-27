BERLIN, August 27. /TASS/. The majority of German residents believe that the Kiev regime must be ready for territorial concessions in order to peacefully resolve the Ukraine crisis, Die Welt newspaper reported, citing a survey by the Forsa market research and opinion polling company.

According to the poll, 52% of the respondents agreed with the statement that Ukraine must be ready "if absolutely necessary" to concede territories to Russia in order to reach a peace deal. Among those supporting the Alternative for Germany (AfD) Party, 72% of those polled expressed this opinion. About half of those supporting the conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), which make up the ruling coalition, shared this view (43% and 48%, respectively).

The survey was conducted on August 18-19 at the request of the N-TV and RTL TV channels. Slightly over 1,000 respondents took part. No information on the margin of error was provided.