South Korean leader should forget about North Korea’s denuclearization — news agency

SEOUL, August 27. /TASS/. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung should abandon his "wild dream" of denuclearizing North Korea, as the country’s nuclear status is enshrined in its constitution, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

On August 25, on the sidelines of the South Korea-US summit in Washington, Lee Jae Myung advocated for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. He also said that South Korea intends to comply with the non-proliferation regime. "He even insulted us as a ‘poor but fierce neighbor’ and then talked about the unreasonable ‘denuclearization’," the news agency said in a commentary.

"In order to change our nuclear policy permanently fixed in the supreme law and basic law of the state according to the general will of the North Korean people, it is necessary to change the world and the political and military environment on the Korean Peninsula," the article noted.

"The ‘denuclearization’ much touted by South Korea had already become extinct theoretically, practically and physically," the authors of the article pointed out. Earlier, the South Korean presidential administration proposed a step-by-step plan that includes suspending the nuclear program, reducing North Korean arsenals, and completely rejecting nuclear weapons. The Korean Central News Agency dismissed this initiative as a "naive dream."

"It is a daydream for South Korea <…> to cherish an absurd hope for ‘denuclearization’ while being unaware of the nature of North Korea's nuclear program. Lee Jae Myung should understand that if he continues to be engrossed in the wild dream of 'denuclearization' as if it were a 'familial disease,' it will not help anyone, let alone South Korea," the news agency said. According to it, South Korea's "hostile and confrontational" policy regarding North Korea remains unchanged regardless of the change in administration in Seoul. The news agency also pointed out that South Korean President Lee Jae Myung only pretends to have the will to "restore relations" with North Korea.

"The South Korean Constitution reads ‘the territory of South Korea is the Korean Peninsula and its islands.’ And more than ten regimes have been replaced in South Korea, but the anti-North Korean keynote remains unchanged. The same is true of the Lee Jae Myung regime," the news agency added.

Earlier, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and deputy director of the Publicity and Information Department of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), said that the country would not engage in dialogue with the US if Washington insisted on the issue of North Korea’s denuclearization despite the "fairly good relations" between the two countries' leaders.