Europe wary of sending troops to Ukraine due to US unpredictability — newspaper

LONDON, August 27. /TASS/. European countries are wary of sending troops to Ukraine due to Washington’s unpredictability, Paul Taylor, an expert with the Brussels-based European Policy Center, writes in his column in The Guardian.

"European governments weighing up whether to commit ground troops, air forces, anti-missile defences, naval units or trainers to support postwar Ukraine cannot be sure that the US may not suddenly blind them, withholding vital intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance if Russia were to begin another military buildup or resume hostilities," he points out.

According to Taylor, European leaders are facing "political and economic challenges at home" as they struggle "to boost military and financial support to Kiev and put together a credible plan for postwar security guarantees".

"The Europeans’ ability to secure any ceasefire seems unlikely to be put to the test," Taylor notes, adding that Europe is "far from having a credible political and military capability to deter Russia without dependable US support."