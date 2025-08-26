UN considers itself unauthorized to comment on investigation into Nord Stream blasts

UNITED NATIONS, August 27. /TASS/. The UN sees no grounds to comment on the ongoing investigation into the Nord Stream explosions, Miroslav Jenca, assistant to the secretary-general, told the Security Council at a meeting convened at Moscow’s request.

"The United Nations is therefore not in a position to comment on the ongoing investigations or legal proceedings," he said. "The United Nations does not have any additional details of the events and is not in a position to verify or confirm claims or reports made regarding the incident," Jenca added.

He called for "restraint and patience" until the investigations are concluded, while reaffirming the UN’s stance condemning deliberate damage to civilian infrastructure and demanding accountability. "We continue to encourage Member States to further cooperate on these matters and to share information with each other," Jenca noted.

Last week, Italian authorities arrested 49-year-old Ukrainian national Sergey Kuznetsov on a German-issued European arrest warrant. He is accused of helping coordinate the 2022 Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 blasts. German prosecutors allege that Kuznetsov was part of a team that planted explosives near Bornholm, describing him as one of the operation’s coordinators. Media reports suggest that he worked for Ukrainian intelligence until 2015.

The September 26, 2022 explosions caused severe damage to three strings of the Nord Stream pipelines, one of which - Nord Stream 2 - had not yet been commissioned. Russia insists the sabotage was carried out with US backing. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that Moscow is "certain" of Washington’s role, while Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office has launched a case on charges of international terrorism.