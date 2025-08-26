Slovak prime minister says Ukrainian strikes on Druzhba oil pipeline incomprehensible

BRATISLAVA, August 26. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that he does not understand the purpose of attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies energy resources to Slovakia and Hungary.

"We do not understand the [purpose of] attacks on oil infrastructure that deeply affects our republic," Fico told reporters while visiting one of the enterprises. Slovakia ceased to receive oil via the Druzhba pipeline on the evening of August 21 following an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the pipeline’s infrastructure.

Slovak media note that the oil supplied via the attacked pipeline is used in Slovakia to produce diesel fuel, which is supplied to, among other countries, Ukraine. Slovak exports account for 10% of Ukraine’s monthly diesel consumption.