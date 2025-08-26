Seventy-five Palestinians die in Gaza over past day, three from starvation

CAIRO, August 26. /TASS/. At least 75 people have died in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours with three of them dying of malnutrition, the embattled enclave’s Health Ministry said.

"In the past 24 hours, Gaza Strip hospitals received 75 bodies of the deceased with three of them dying of hunger. Over the day, 370 individuals sustained wounds," the ministry said in a statement. The agency added that the death toll since the Gaza conflict escalated in October 2023 has climbed to 62,819 with 158,629 Palestinians injured.

Tensions erupted again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border settlements and seizing hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the enclave to dismantle Hamas’ military and political structure and rescue all those kidnapped, and began delivering air strikes on targets in Lebanon and Syria.

International humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza stopped on March 2, 2025, as all border crossings remain closed under Israel’s decision.

In March, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed combat in the enclave, ending the ceasefire regime established in January 2025. During several rounds of talks mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, the parties to the conflict were unable to determine the terms of a new agreement.