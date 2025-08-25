Islamic countries to work to suspend Israel's membership in UN

CAIRO, August 25. /TASS/. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will work to suspend Israel's membership in the UN, the OIC foreign ministers said following their extraordinary meeting.

"The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) … urges the OIC Member States to examine further whether Israel's membership in the United Nations aligns with the UN Charter, given Israel's evident violations of the requirements for membership and its consistent disregard for UN resolutions. Additionally, efforts should be coordinated to suspend Israel's membership in the United Nations," the ministers' final declaration says. The document is published on the OIC website.