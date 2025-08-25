Putin's visit to Alaska shows his commitment to settlement in Ukraine — Trump

WASHINGTON, August 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Alaska shows that he is committed to resolving the conflict in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said.

"The fact that he went to Alaska, our country, I think was a big statement that he wants to get it done. That was not easy for him to go to Alaska, you know, for him to come here," he told reporters.

Speaking about his meeting with Putin, he said: "That was a very successful day. I think we're going to get the war done. It's tough."

The meeting between Putin and Trump took place on August 15 at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. The conversation lasted about three hours: one-on-one in the limo of the American leader on the way to the main meeting place and in a three-on-three format. Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also took part in the meeting from the Russian side, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff from the American side. In a press statement following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict had become the main topic of the summit.