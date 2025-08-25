Iran updates Russia on nuclear talks with UK, Germany, France

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi informed his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov by phone about recent discussions with British, German, and French counterparts regarding Iran’s nuclear program, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The Iranian foreign minister briefed Lavrov in detail on the results of his phone conversation with his counterparts from the UK, Germany, and France on the settlement of issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear program," the ministry reported.

Russia also reaffirmed its readiness to continue contributing significantly to diplomatic efforts to normalize the situation surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.

"The parties exchanged views on a range of other topical regional issues of mutual interest. The sides touched upon priority matters on the bilateral agenda, including the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and Iran, signed by the presidents on January 17, 2025, and the agreements reached on expanding cooperation in the fields of transport and energy. The two sides expressed their mutual desire to continue the trustful political dialogue and strengthen coordination between the diplomatic agencies," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

Iran’s nuclear program

The United States and the EU3 countries previously set the end of August as the deadline for concluding a nuclear deal with Iran. If no agreement is reached, the EU3 plans to trigger the snapback mechanism, which would re-impose UN Security Council sanctions previously lifted under the 2015 JCPOA.

Iran, meanwhile, has warned the EU3 against coordinating its position with the United States and has threatened to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty if UN sanctions are reinstated. In 2025, five rounds of Iran-US talks on the nuclear issue ended without result, due in part to Israel’s military operation starting on June 13 and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. Negotiations conducted by the EU3 countries were unable to mediate a new agreement.