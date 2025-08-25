MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Polish President Karol Nawrocki proposed tightening rules for obtaining Polish citizenship, including denying this privilege to Stepan Bandera's followers.

"In my [citizenship] bill I set out new conditions for granting Polish citizenship to people arriving from other countries, not only from Ukraine. Obtaining citizenship should take longer," the Polish leader said at a news conference streamed by TVP Info.

"I think the bill should carry an unambiguous logo 'no to Bandera ideology'," the Polish head of state insisted. In addition, he proposed toughening punishment to illegal border crossers.

Nawrocki insists that Ukraine should not be accepted into the EU or NATO until its authorities address the Volyn massacre issue and stop glorifying the Nazi collaborator Bandera. As director of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance, Nawrocki has repeatedly complained about the lack of Ukraine’s progress on the reburial of Poles killed in Volyn.