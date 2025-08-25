Top Turkish diplomat urges suspension of Israel’s participation in UN General Assembly

ANKARA, August 25. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for considering Israel’s suspension from the United Nations General Assembly at an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Gaza in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"If a ceasefire is not secured soon, Israel will continue to implement its occupation plans and escalate its atrocities. Therefore, we must unite our efforts in sustaining and expanding the international recognition of Palestine, launching an initiative within the UN for Palestine’s full membership, and considering Israel’s suspension from the UN General Assembly," said the Turkish foreign minister, who is chairing the OIC meeting on Gaza.

The top Turkish diplomat also stressed the need to commit to the reconstruction of Gaza under Arab-Islamic bilateral agreements.

Another important aspect, Fidan noted, is the strengthening of the institutions of the State of Palestine that require financial, technical, and institutional support. "Any weakness on these fronts risks undermining the very reason for our existence. Furthermore, Israel's aggression will not stop at Palestine. The frequent unlawful attacks of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's regime on Syria, Lebanon, and Iran reveal a broader and sinister agenda to destabilize our entire region. If not stopped, this reckless course threatens to engulf the Middle East and beyond," Fidan said.

Qatar, Egypt, and the US will continue to support the efforts to achieve peace in Gaza, the Turkish foreign minister said. According to him, a peace agreement is possible, but Israel must also agree to it. "The Israeli government is not seeking to achieve peace, but to destroy Palestine. It must be stopped. Gaza is a Palestinian territory, and it belongs to Palestinians. We must ensure that Palestinians remain in Gaza," Fidan added.

He also noted that thanks to the collective efforts of the OIC countries, the international community is aware of the seriousness of the problem, and public opinion in the West has begun to shift in favor of Palestine's interests.