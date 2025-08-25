LONDON, August 25. /TASS/. American political consultant Paul Manafort, who led Donald Trump’s election campaign in 2016, pitched his services in any future election to Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Valery Zaluzhnyi but the latter turned down the offer, The Guardian reported, citing sources.

While Zaluzhny has never made his political ambitions public, Ukrainian lawmakers, public activists, and representatives of business leaders have been increasingly frequenting the Ukrainian embassy in London, which may indicate preparations for a future election campaign, the British newspaper added.

On July 29, the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported that, at a recent secret meeting at an Alpine resort, representatives of the United States and Great Britain agreed to clear the political field for Zaluzhny.