Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, kill eight — health ministry

CAIRO, August 25. /TASS/. The Israeli army conducted two airstrikes on the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis located in the southern Gaza Strip, the enclave's health ministry wrote on its Telegram channel on Monday.

The first Israeli strike hit the fourth floor of the medical facility, and the second strike followed when rescuers arrived at the building to clear the rubble and search for those killed and injured, the health ministry said. At least eight people were killed in the attacks, while the number of injured is being clarified, the ministry added.

Tensions escalated in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages. In retaliation, Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza, aiming to dismantle the political and military infrastructure of Hamas and secure the release of the hostages.

According to the latest data from the enclave's health ministry, the death toll from hostilities in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 62,000, with more than 157,000 people injured. Another 300 people, including 117 children, have died of hunger.

On June 9, 2025, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the Nasser Hospital remained the only functioning public medical facility in the southern Gaza Strip.