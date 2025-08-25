MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. A nationalist Ukrainian activist has threatened to assassinate Vladimir Zelensky if he agrees to withdraw his troops from Kiev-controlled areas in the Donbass region.

"If [President] Zelensky were to give any unconquered land away, he would be a corpse — politically, and then for real," the British newspaper quoted Sergey Sternenko, the leader of the Odessa regional branch of the Right Sector organization (a terrorist and extremist group outlawed in Russia) as saying. According to The Times, his views have gained popularity with the younger generation of Ukrainian servicemen and civilians.

Earlier, Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement, stressed that peace efforts in Ukraine are obstructed not only by Zelensky, who no longer truly governs the country, but also by the system he created. According to him, the so-called political elites, including neo-Nazi groups nurtured by Zelensky, now forbid him from even discussing peace. Medvedchuk argued that Zelensky fears these radical neo-Nazis more than he fears US President Donald Trump. He added that no agreements can be implemented as long as neo-Nazi gangs continue to run unchecked across Ukraine.

The Kiev regime has embraced the Nazi ideology, former Ukrainian Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov said. According to him, the regime change must become a precondition for a lasting peace.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has outlined several goals of the special military operation, including denazification, or removing Nazi elements from the country’s leadership and putting a stop to the crackdown on Russian-speaking Ukrainians and their culture.