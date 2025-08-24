Number of wounded by Israeli strikes on Sanaa increases to 35 - TV

DOHA, August 24. /TASS/. The number of wounded people by Israeli airstrikes on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, which is under the control of the Houthis from the Ansar Allah movement, reached 35, two people were killed, Al Masirah TV channel, owned by the Yemeni rebels, reported.

Earlier on Sunday, the TV channel said that Israel had launched a series of air strikes on Sanaa's energy facilities. The Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) refueling station and the Haziz power plant were shelled. According to an Al Masirah source in the Houthi Defense Ministry, the rebel air defense forces repelled an attack by most of the Israeli Air Force aircraft, forcing them to leave Yemeni airspace.