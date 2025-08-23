Pentagon chief fires head of Defense Intelligence Agency

WASHINGTON, August 23. /TASS/. Lieutenant General Jeffrey Kruse, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) at the US Department of Defense, has been relieved of his duties, a Pentagon official confirmed to TASS.

"Lieutenant General Kruse will no longer serve as DIA Director," the official said.

Earlier, The Washington Post reported, citing sources, that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired the head of the Pentagon’s main intelligence wing. The move follows a June assessment from the DIA of the Iran military strikes, the newspaper explained.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire.